A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist a Clearwater Valley family whose shop – filled with personal belongings and family heirlooms – was destroyed by fire last Friday, Dec. 20.
As of Monday, Dec. 30, the account had raised $2,525 of its total $25,000 goal from 21 donations for Jason and Ginny Fisher. A cleanup party last Friday of family, friends and neighbors helped the Fishers clear debris from the site.
“It’s still under investigation,” said Chief Dave Baldwin, BPC Volunteer Fire Department.
“It was really hard to tell,” he continued, concerning not just the cause of the fire, but also where it originated. “It was completely engulfed when everybody got there.”
The 911 call came into Idaho County Dispatch at 12:40 p.m. of a shop on fire at 186 Tinker Lane. The fire was discovered by the Fishers who went outside to check on something and saw the interior of the shop – a single story, wood-framed building with metal siding -- was filled with fire. Baldwin said BPC was dispatched at 12:46 p.m. with its first truck going out within 10 minutes. Overall, BPC dispatched two trucks and five personnel, and the Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department assisted with a water tender and brush truck.
“We tried to save what we could,” Baldwin said, of the Fisher’s personal belongings, as well as protecting a motor home next to the shop and also their adjacent residence. Due to the extent of the fire, the action was containment, preventing its spread and putting out hot spots. The extent of the items lost was unknown, as the fire was so hot, according to Baldwin, that items had melted and become indistinguishable.
The shop included a hair salon business, and numerous tools from Jason’s construction business, which included welding equipment. Baldwin said crews took caution due to stored acetylene and propane gas on site.
Crews were on scene until 5:30 p.m. Assisting on the incident were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Kooskia Ambulance.
“There were no injuries,” Baldwin said. “We’re really thankful nobody was injured at all.”
(0) comments
