BOISE — “There’s new ideas on legislation every single day here, and I’m amazed at how dedicated the people are, even the new people,” said Sen. Cindy Carlson.

The Riggins Republican is serving her first term in the Idaho Legislature, representing District 7. She gave an overview on her experiences so far, and what she is working on, in an interview from Boise last Friday.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments