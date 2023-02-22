BOISE — “There’s new ideas on legislation every single day here, and I’m amazed at how dedicated the people are, even the new people,” said Sen. Cindy Carlson.
The Riggins Republican is serving her first term in the Idaho Legislature, representing District 7. She gave an overview on her experiences so far, and what she is working on, in an interview from Boise last Friday.
“There’s lots of really good legislation being worked on,” she said, such as on voter integrity, school funding “I feel we’ll get some good things done" — and also three different bills on property taxes — “I think we’ll get some good property tax relief this year, which I know is important through my whole district."
Carlson is currently sponsoring HB139, the Children’s School and Library Protection Act, along with Dist. 12 Rep. Jaron Crane (R). According to the bill’s statement of purpose it, “... requires public schools and community libraries to take reasonable steps to restrict children’s access to material that is obscene or harmful to minors. Any minor child who accesses such material in violation of this policy would be entitled to bring a civil action against the school or library.”
According to Carlson, this is so that “kids will not have access to harmful materials in school.” This is an issue across the state, she said, and last session it was attempted to be addressed in HB666. HB139 is a rewrite of that bill.
“It’s good legislation that needs to be passed,” she said.
One of the challenges that she has seen is the consensus building, to which she related an apt description presented during freshmen orientation week: “Everyone thinks they have the best baby ever, but not everyone thinks your baby is the best,” and so it’s a process of both convincing others as well as finding compromise with what they would like.
“It’s just a process basically,” she said, involving both building your own knowledge base as well as being in discussion with fellow legislators. “It’s constant fact-finding and relationship building that you do, nonstop.”
As part of the learning curve as a new legislator, Carlson said the work can easily take 12-hour days.
“You’re there all day, trying to work with people, trying to get someone to like your idea,” she said, “checking on the legislation about to go through your committee, doing the research and finding the right people to check in with, who is against the legislation and who is for it, and where to go for the pros and cons. It’s a really interesting process. It’s super busy, but in the end it will be very rewarding.”
At this point, Carlson believes the session is likely to go longer than the anticipated March 24 date, extending into mid-April.
“There are so many new people I think they are taking it slower,” she said, “making sure we’re all good with the process.”
The library bill is NOT good legislation. Heavy-handed. A non-issue.
