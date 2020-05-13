GRANGEVILLE – “Our proactive approach in getting requests right out the gate has been very beneficial,” said Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman.
As the state nears the May 19 deadline for Idahoans to request absentee ballots to vote in the primary election, Idaho County’s early push has netted big results:
As of last Friday, May 9, a total 5,783 requests have been received and processed by Ackerman’s office, and 3,473 voted ballots have been returned.
Following Idaho Governor Brad Little’s stay-at-home order, state leaders decided March 30 to hold the May 19 primary election solely by absentee ballot, for safety of both the public and poll workers due to coronavirus.
It was “all hands-on deck for two solid weeks,” Ackerman said, for the county to get information together and send out absentee ballot requests to just more than 10,000 to voters. The response was exceptional, she said. Two thousand ballots went out in the first batch April 16-17. “That was a killer,” she said, “but since we’re over the big batches, now it’s maintenance.”
On average, the county is receiving 60 to 80 requests each day, with turnaround on those being a day to mail the ballot out.
To vote in the May primary election, Idahoans must request their ballot from either the county clerk or online through the secretary of state’s website by next Tuesday, May 19.
Requests will be processed to give voters time to return their ballot by the 8 p.m., June 2, deadline.
As of May 1, more than 185,000 Idahoans had requested their ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s Office (SOS). Early numbers show the May primary election is on track to meet typical voter turnout numbers.
While a success as far as response, Idaho County’s promptness in sending voters ballot requests has run into a head-scratcher for local residents: the SOS’s ballot request flyers started hitting local mailboxes last week with more than 550,000 forms sent statewide.
“This was confusing for voters,” Ackerman said. “We’ve had call after call after call with people saying, ‘I know I did an absentee request, and now I’ve got this card.’”
At the outset of this, the state had planned a series of marketing pushes to promote absentee voting, “and here we are, two weeks away from the election,” she said, “and they are just now getting postcards out. If I lived in Nez Perce, Ada or Twin Falls counties where the significant populations are, I’d be pulling my hair out as a clerk.”
Addressing this confusion, Ackerman advised residents who have already received and turned in their absentee ballot request to ignore the state’s flyer. However, residents who have mailed an absentee request and not received a ballot in the mail yet are advised to follow up with the county clerk’s office.
Idahoans have until May 19 at 8 p.m. to request their ballot. Voters can either return the ballot request form that was mailed to them or go online to request their ballot at www.IdahoVotes.gov. Voters must indicate if they want a Republican, Democratic or non-partisan ballot.
Ballots will be counted and election results will be released on June 2, no sooner than 8 p.m. Idaho County voters with questions about the upcoming election can contact the election’s office, 208-983-2751.
