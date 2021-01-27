GRANGEVILLE — Saved by citizen concern and snowfall, the winter ski and tubing season kicked off this past weekend to good attendance at Snowhaven.
“Overall, it was a very good weekend,” said Grangeville city administrator Tonya Kennedy, with about 225 tickets out on Saturday and around 262 out on Sunday. For comparison, average tickets per day in January 2020 was about 213. On Saturday, the hill had more tubers than skiers, she said, with a balance between the two groups on Sunday.
“Everyone was super patient, and they seemed to be very happy,” said Kennedy, dealing with a few changes this season. First, a credit card machine delivery was delayed, so patrons adjusted in paying by cash or check. As well, to comply with COVID-19 safety guidances, lines were formed outside the lodge to buy tickets and get rentals, and on that last, only a couple of patrons were allowed inside at a time for fitting. “We wanted to say thank you,” she added, for the public’s cooperation and understanding through these issues. The hill should be able to take credit cards by this weekend.
“We’ll be back open Saturday and Sunday this coming weekend,” Kennedy said, “and hopefully we’ll get a little more snow to return what was skied off this weekend.”
Snowhaven nearly didn’t open this season, due to concerns of not only whether it could make adjustments to meet COVID issues, but, as well, that it would be able to have enough employees to operate. In November, the city council moved to keep the facility closed this season. However, that decision was reversed a month later in the wake of public interest to attempt to overcome both difficulties to have a positive activity for kids and the community.
With this, the hill was able to hire sufficient employees, and mask usage is required by staff and recommended for visitors.
Saturday afternoon showed a good attendance at both the tube lift and T-bar, with a few minutes wait time before patrons were on their way up the hill, which was obscured on and off that day with a thick, cold fog.
“There’s something to do, finally, with Snowhaven being open,” said Tesse Pineda of Grangeville, who was up, “hanging out,” that day with her son, along with her best friend, Christel Lucas, and her two kids, from Lewiston. For the pair, this was their first out-in-public activity for this year, with Pineda adding, “It’s just nice to be outside.”
“I grew up in Ferdinand, so I always went to Cottonwood [Ski Butte],” Lucas said. “So, this year, I thought I’d bring the kids up here.”
The pair was in the tubing line, which at the time had just a few minutes turnaround to get patrons, who were fresh off the run, getting pulled back up for another go.
“I was just saying to [ski hill staff], ‘Why am I not bringing my son up here a lot more?’ because, when you’re from Grangeville, it’s not that far of a drive up here.” With her son being 12, she said he could do this on his own, invite some friends and make a day of it, and so they’re making plans. “He’d be excited to do that.”
For Snowhaven patrons, Kennedy recommends purchasing tickets at city hall — cash or check only — as well as filling out the rental form ahead of time, which is available through the city website or at city hall. Doing this in advance, patrons can avoid wait times when at the hill.
For Snowhaven current conditions, check the city website, Snowhaven’s Facebook page, or call the hill at 208-983-3866.
