GRANGEVILLE – Put your questions directly to state officials as Grangeville will host Capital for a Day on Tuesday, July 30.
Governor Brad Little and members of his administration will be in attendance to listen to constituents in an open forum. The event will be held at the Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This will be Little’s fourth Capital for a Day event since becoming governor.
“Grangeville is an important economic hub in North Central Idaho, and I look forward to hearing from the people in the area about their thoughts and ideas related to Idaho state government,” Governor Little said. “It is an honor for me to continue the tradition and hold Capital for a Day in communities around Idaho. It gives members of my administration and me the opportunity to listen and learn about the issues they care about.”
Officials joining Governor Little include: Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey; Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen; Department of Labor Director Jani Revier; Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness; Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams; Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever; and representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation.
In addition, representatives of the following agencies and state entities will be on hand to help answer questions: Idaho State Police, Division of Veterans Services, Idaho Office of Emergency Management, Department of Water Resources, Department of Lands, Division of Building Safety and the Idaho State Historical Society.
