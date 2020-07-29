Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Commerce are seeking applicants for the Economic Advisory Council, the group that outlines goals and objectives that further economic development within the state. Vacancies are open for residents of Region 2 – Latah, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Lewis or Idaho counties – and residents of Region 6 – Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Teton or Bonneville counties.
The council makes recommendations to the Governor on applications for Community Development and Rural Community Block Grant funding and reviews Tax Reimbursement Incentive applications.
Apply by filling out the application at https://gov.idaho.gov/appointments/, and include a resume by Aug. 7. More on this council is online at https://commerce.idaho.gov/communities/economic-advisory-council/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.