A million dollars in total grant funding was recently awarded to public infrastructure improvement projects in Kooskia and Stites.
Overall, 12 Idaho Community Development Block Grant awards for $4.63 million were announced April 30, to be distributed to benefit public facilities and infrastructure, downtown revitalizations, and senior center improvements in cities and counties throughout Idaho.
The cities of Kooskia and Stites will each receive $500,000 to benefit water system improvements.
