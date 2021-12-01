With an American supply chain in crisis under the Biden Administration, Governor Brad Little signed on to “Operation Open Roads,” a commitment from America’s governors to cut red tape and address the workforce shortage to ensure everyday goods are available to Idahoans for the holiday season.
Since Governor Little took office close to three years ago, 30-percent of total restrictions and 38 rule chapters have been eliminated from the Idaho Transportation Department rules.
“We’ve already cut red tape to enable faster, freer flow of commerce in Idaho, and I am calling on state agencies within my administration today to identify additional specific actions we can take to ensure Idahoans have what they need for the holidays. Governors across America are working to address the supply chain crisis since the President won’t,” Governor Little said.
The Governors are calling on President Biden to suspend the burdensome federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines for all private employees, specifically for the trucking and transportation industry so that driver shortages are not further exacerbated by an additional barrier to employment.
Read the full “Operation Open Roads” policy statement at https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/74/2021/11/operation-open-roads.pdf.
