BOISE — May 12th’s announcement by Gov. Brad Little that he is ending the state’s participation in three federal pandemic unemployment compensation programs, combined with last week’s signing of House Bill 380 into law, come on the heels of a recent release of the latest Rich States, Poor States report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and a release of the latest Small Business Economic Trends report from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).
“Idaho’s slippage to 11th best in the nation for economic outlook in the 2021 ALEC Rich States, Poor States report from third best last year was probably due to its poor rankings in its ‘personal income tax progressivity’ (36) and ‘top marginal personal income tax rate’ (33) categories,” said Suzanne Budge, Idaho state director for NFIB. “So, Governor Little’s signing of HB 380 this week, providing state income tax relief, will ameliorate that and, over time, should improve our numbers in future Rich State, Poor States reports.”
Equally important, according to Budge, is the governor’s announcement that it is ending the coupling of federal unemployment benefits with the state’s, because they have combined to create a perverse situation of making staying at home more financially rewarding than getting back to work.
“Employers are telling me one of the big reasons they cannot recruit and retain some workers is because those employees are receiving more on unemployment than they would while working. We see ‘Help Wanted’ signs everywhere. Idaho has the strongest economy in the nation, and we are a top 10 state for best employment, but there is more we can do. It’s time to get back to work,” Governor Little said. “My decision is based on a fundamental conservative principle – we do not want people on unemployment. We want people working. A strong economy cannot exist without workers returning to a job.”
Idaho County business owners have reported having trouble filling open positions during the past year-plus.
From June 2020 to September 2020, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in Idaho were 52,646, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 40,628, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 12,018 jobs in the private sector during the third quarter of 2020. During the previous quarter, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by 31,213.
