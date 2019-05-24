Idaho Gov. Brad Little is accepting applications for two openings on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission. Derick Atterbury of Idaho Falls is the commissioner representing the Upper Snake Region. Dan Blanco of Moscow is the commissioner representing the Clearwater Region. Atterbury and Blanco’s terms are set to expire at the end of June.
“I want to thank Derick and Dan for their service to Idaho through their involvement on the Fish and Game Commission, and I appreciate Derick’s leadership as chairman over the past year,” Little said. “Candidates seeking to apply for these open positions must consider the time, energy and gravity of these roles in managing Idaho’s wildlife and natural resources for current and future generations.”
Atterbury and Blanco are eligible for reappointment.
Applications can be found at https://gov.idaho.gov/appointments.
Applicants may submit applications to zach.forster@gov.idaho.gov by 5 p.m. MT June 14.
