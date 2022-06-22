Idaho State Seal

Idaho State Seal.

 Contributed image

BOISE – Governor Brad Little signed a state disaster declaration on Friday, June 17, for Idaho and Nez Perce counties due to spring flooding.

The excessive rainfall and runoff throughout the north central and northeast regions of the state of Idaho is causing significant damage, as well as creating dangerous travel conditions in the region. Numerous roadways in the area are obstructed from the flooding.

This state disaster declaration will make funding available to the counties to assist with response and repair efforts. The June 17 declaration is the first weather-related declaration this year in Idaho.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments