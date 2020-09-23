GRANGEVILLE – With Grangeville Police Chief Morgan Drew’s announced retirement, the city council Monday night accepted his resignation, effective on Dec. 11.
As part of that motion, council also approved his replacement: part-time GPD officer and former head of the Kamiah Marshal’s Office (KMO), Joe Newman.
“After 30-plus years in this business, it’s sad to go, you guys,” Drew said to the council at its Sept. 21 meeting, “but I’m also excited to go do the next thing.”
Drew came on with the department as an officer in November 2011 and the following month replaced outgoing chief Glenn Quantz.
Newman previously served as KMO chief marshal for 11 years, and prior to that for both the Clearwater and Lewis county sheriff’s offices. He has been with the Grangeville Police Department for about a year, working as a part-time fill-in officer. Drew said Newman’s overall law enforcement experience totals around 30 years.
“I’ve known Joe since I first came to work here,” Drew told the council. “I worked with him when he was at Kamiah, so we’re colleagues and friends. I’m super happy to have him take over for us.”
The Free Press will be following up with Drew and Newman on this pending transition for a story in a subsequent issue.
