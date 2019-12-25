The Grangeville Police Department (GPD) is currently investigating the Dec. 10 discovery of a skimmer device on a Main Street gas station fuel pump.
A skimmer device steals debit and credit card information. Criminals affix these to ATMs, fuel pumps and other point-of-sale devices in forms that looks to be a legitimate part of the machine. Thieves will return to retrieve stolen data, creating cloned cards or hacking financial accounts to steal money.
According to GPD Chief Morgan Drew, the skimming device was discovered by a pump repair technician at the Exxon station at Main and C Street as one of the card readers on a pump had not been working for a couple of weeks.
“There was no exterior evidence of the skimmer being in place, so a routine check of the pump would not have shown anything wrong,” he said.
Drew said it is unknown when or how the skimmer was installed. It could have been in place for some time before it was activated.
“Skimmers and skimmer-related crimes are common,” he said, “and can occur anywhere credit cards are used.”
One person has reported being skimmed at the Exxon, according to Drew, and it is unknown whether there are more.
“Most victims do not report this type of incident to us,” he said, “as it is taken care of through their credit card companies.”
The business was contacted, according to Drew, and during that time frame it appeared to them the problem may have been somewhere else in the information chain.
For consumers concerned about their information being skimmed, Drew has three recommendations.
“It is safer to go inside and pay at the register, as it is much harder to install a skimmer inside the business,” he said, adding, however, that still could happen, due to an employee who has installed a device and is stealing data. “You can still pay with cash, and third, businesses with card readers need to have them checked on a regular basis, especially if they start receiving complaints from customers about cards being skimmed at their business.”
For those affected by skimming, Drew recommends contacting their credit card company and following protocols for dealing with the situation.
