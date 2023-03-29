Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — A request for municipal services has opened up a larger issue for the City of Grangeville that may lead into changing allowed usages in the industrial zone.

At the March 20 Grangeville City Council meeting, Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) President Terri Tackett spoke to the nonprofit group’s work on pending property along the truck route to locate a regional shelter facility. As part of this, ARF is requesting the facility — upon its development — be connected to city water and sewer services; however, without the requirement as per municipal code to be annexed within city limits.

