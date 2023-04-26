Remains of mobile home after fire photo

Remains of a mobile home at 224 West North 5th Street are needing cleared, and the city is taking steps to move the process forward.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Burnt debris remains on scene from a December structure fire, and the city is in process to have the site cleared, if not by the owner, then by the municipality.

Discussed at the April 17 Grangeville City Council meeting, the mobile home at 224 West North 5th Street, occupied by Chris Johnson, was destroyed in a Dec. 20 accidental fire. No injuries were reported; however, the structure and its contents were a total loss.

