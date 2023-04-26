GRANGEVILLE — Burnt debris remains on scene from a December structure fire, and the city is in process to have the site cleared, if not by the owner, then by the municipality.
Discussed at the April 17 Grangeville City Council meeting, the mobile home at 224 West North 5th Street, occupied by Chris Johnson, was destroyed in a Dec. 20 accidental fire. No injuries were reported; however, the structure and its contents were a total loss.
City administrator Tonya Kennedy explained starting in late January the city sent two letters to the property to serve notice on clearing the property of debris. Neither was answered and so she is now working with city attorney Matt Jessup on the next step.
“We have to order a litigation guarantee from the title company to ensure we are sending the right people notification who would have an interest in that property,” Jessup said.
Once this is determined, the city will have to set a public hearing to determine if the property is a nuisance. If so determined, the city would next bring a lawsuit to receive a judge’s order allowing property cleanup to be conducted by the city — through a hired private contractor — and that charge applied to the property as a lien.
“It’s not a quick process,” he continued, noting due diligence is required to make sure all those who may have an interest in the property are given notice.
• Public works director Bob Mager reported on spring maintenance work, including sweeping up rock put down during the winter, clearing drainage ditches, and potholes.
“As the weather gets warmer, we’re able to get out and fix some potholes,” he said. “We’re not even close to being done. You’ll probably hear a lot, but when it’s wet and icky we’re not able to fix them. We’re just working our way through them.”
• Last October, the city passed an ordinance limiting on-street parking of trailers, recreational vehicles and motor homes. City councilor Pete Lane asked police chief Joe Newman how compliance has been.
“We’ve had a good start. A lot of them are off the streets,” Newman said. “Some of them have come back. Part of that is, as the weather has gotten better, people have gotten their camp trailers out.”
Newman said the department is revisiting some areas, reposting notices, and has had good compliance in not having to tow any trailers so far.
“That’s been good, but we have to watch it all the time,” he said. “As soon as we don’t they are right back on the street.”
• Candidate for the Syringa Hospital Board of Trustees, Dr. Joel Cleary, introduced himself to the council, briefly touching on his background and purpose for running. He is one of four candidates seeking three open seats (all six-year terms) in the upcoming May 16 election.
