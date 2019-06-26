GRANGEVILLE – Time for a raise? The Grangeville City Council will be deciding on a salary increase for councilors and the mayor at its next regular meeting, July 1.
The proposal under consideration essentially doubles what city elected officials have been making since salaries were last revised in 1997.
Under consideration, the mayor would receive $700 per month and councilors would receive $400 per month. Currently, these positions make $350 and $150 per month, respectively. Also to increase would be officials receiving $50 per meeting attended, which currently is $35.
As part of its revision, the council will be defining what constitutes a meeting. So, beyond the regular council sessions held twice a month and special meetings, officials will determine as part of policy whether additional functions, such as serving in city capacities on the library board or with the Clearwater Economic Development Association, for example, would qualify for receiving the payment.
Council will also be looking at increasing the $20 amount department heads – the police and public works departments – make per meeting to $50.
As part of its deliberations, the council reviewed salaries of similarly sized Idaho cities. For comparison, Soda Springs, population 3,070, has mayor and council salaries at $950 and $640, respectively. Orofino, population 3,036, is at $700 and $500, respectively. Of the 15 cities in comparison, between populations of 2,077 to 5,574, Grangeville’s mayor and council (pop. 3,101) were the lowest paid, followed by McCall (pop. 3,638) at $375 and $225.
The salary increase issue has been discussed at the last two June council meetings. City administrator Tonya Kennedy explained such salary changes can only be made during council election years, and adopted by ordinance that must be published in August.
At the June 17 meeting, Kennedy recommended the council take action on the proposed increases by the July 1 meeting, if that body so chooses, so there is time to incorporate this into the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020.
