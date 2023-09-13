Sept. 5 Grangeville City Council meeting photo

Several people attended the Sept. 5 Grangeville City Council meeting on different issues. Included were Cami Strasser (center), speaking on a concern with the library board, and (at end, L-R) Idaho County Commissioner Denis Duman and Idaho County Airport manager Mike Cook, speaking on requests for city water and sewer service to proposed public projects.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Discussion before the Grangeville City Council last week included approving utility services for two public projects set at the Idaho County Airport, and clarifying the process for library board appointments due to a citizen’s concern.

In two separate decisions, council at the Sept. 5 meeting approved requests for water and sewer services to two Idaho County projects proposed for development near and adjacent to the airport: one is the new Idaho County Sheriff’s Office complex, and the other is a new pilots lounge.

