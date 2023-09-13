GRANGEVILLE — Discussion before the Grangeville City Council last week included approving utility services for two public projects set at the Idaho County Airport, and clarifying the process for library board appointments due to a citizen’s concern.
In two separate decisions, council at the Sept. 5 meeting approved requests for water and sewer services to two Idaho County projects proposed for development near and adjacent to the airport: one is the new Idaho County Sheriff’s Office complex, and the other is a new pilots lounge.
Part of these decisions is allowing services to these facilities without requiring annexation of these properties that are located adjacent to city limits, as per city code. This is allowed, due to an ordinance passed in June that exempts the Idaho County Airport from the annexation mandate of the code.
County officials, airport manager Mike Cook and commissioner Denis Duman, were in attendance, to brief the council on the proposals.
Cook explained the basic plans to relocate the pilots lounge from a leased facility near the taxiway to a proposed 1,400-square-foot building adjacent to Airport Road. This would include a lounge and two office spaces.
“If we get an acceptable bid, we hope to do some earthwork and maybe concrete this fall,” Cook said, on a proposed timeline, “so we can get up out of the muck and do some work during the winter.”
Duman said the new ICSO facility would be located adjacent to its search and rescue building, across from the Grangeville wastewater treatment facility. This building would tie into the S&R building sewer pressure line, and would also include a grinder to intercept foreign materials from entering the system intact and causing issues.
“Inmates like putting things down the sewer,” Duman said, such as towels, “and we don’t want the city to have to clean that up.”
On the visitors portion of the agenda, resident Cami Strasser inquired with the council on the process for library board appointments, on the need for balanced representation, as well as a recommendation to consider.
Noting that one of the board members is nearing the end of a five-year term, Strasser said, “I hope the council will take this opportunity to show the community you are listening to your constituents for a family-focused library board. I ask you to appoint someone who is an advocate for child safety and who will work to ensure explicit adult content is not placed with minors materials.”
Strasser last came before the council at its June 19 meeting with concerns about pornographic materials — specifically with works by author Sarah J. Maas, located in the young adult section — in the Grangeville Centennial Library. She later came before the library board at its July 21 meeting with a request to reclassify 10 books from the young adult to adult section, due to these concerns.
Strasser continued, “The current library board has proved out of balance and out of touch with the general community standards of Grangeville. They justify their policy allowing explicit books to be placed for children by citing the American Library Association (ALA) standard. This organization, by which our library board policy is being guided, is chaired by a self-declared communist who has openly discussed her desires to wield the institutional power of libraries to subvert traditional family values.”
She recommended the council consider resident Frederick Stevens for the upcoming seat as someone who would provide balance to the board and push back against the ideology being pushed by the ALA.
Summarizing the process, city administrator Tonya Kennedy and city attorney Matt Jessup explained library board members serve a five-year term with an option to serve a second. Those wishing to serve should inform the library with a written request, and those persons are discussed at a library board meeting as an agenda item, and the board makes its appointment recommendations to the council for determination.
