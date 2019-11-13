GRANGEVILLE – “I want to congratulate tonight’s grant recipients, but, more importantly, I want to say, ‘thank you,’” Mary Schmidt told a crowd of more than 125 at Grangeville Senior Citizens Center, Thursday, Nov. 7. “You make Grangeville a better place to live.”
The occasion was the Grangeville Community Foundation’s 2019 grant awards. Schmidt is a former board member who briefly spoke.
“I am so proud of what this community has been able to do,” Schmidt continued. “These monies are not from an outside funding source – they are from right here.”
Schmidt encouraged everyone to donate to GCF; any amount.
“You don’t have to die to leave a legacy – you can be part of this right now,” she emphasized.
Grant awardees included the following (which totaled $13,428):
*Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) -- $1,000 (monies will be used to downsize the former architectural plans for a local no-kill shelter); Grangeville Centennial Library -- $750 to purchase STEM activities for the summer reading program; Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) grades K-3 -- $1,629 to purchase six iPads for use by primary students; GEMS 4-5 -- $824 to purchase two Lego Mindstorm Education EV3 Core sets; GEMS life skills class -- $695 to maintain the indoor greenhouse and support cooking; GEMS music program -- $350 to purchase 22 sets of xylophone mallets; GEMS physical education program -- $500 to purchase fitness trackers for middle school students; Grangeville High School (GHS) music program -- $1,480 to purchase a concert bass drum; GHS -- $5,000 to purchase a new sound system, including lighting equipment and a laptop; Grangeville Farmers’ Market -- $200 to purchase two more pole banners for Main Street; and Grangeville Senior Citizens Dollar A Month Club -- $1,000 to purchase chairs. The Grangeville Lions Club was awarded The Orrin and Eleanora Webb 2019 Community Giving Award. A story on this award was printed in the Sept. 25 issue of the Free Press.
“GCF started in 2012 with $6,000 and has grown to nearly $300,000 in 2019 – I think that’s pretty phenomenal,” said May Jahn, GCF board member.
Jahn said a “generous donation from Idaho Forest Group” allowed for more grant funds to be awarded this year.
Each grant recipient was given a few moments to speak about their project.
The $5,000 for GHS’s sound system was the brainchild of student Kevin Finnegan, who has taken on the endeavor as his senior project.
“I’ve spent the past four years kind of patching together a system that’s just not quite up to snuff,” Finnegan said.
He said he has been and will be gathering funds from some other entities to help pay for the entire system.
“I hope the new system will provide great service for not just high school activities, but for all the others who use the school for so many different events,” he said.
GHS music teacher Danica Schmidt said the concert bass drum will be “very appreciated by band students.”
“Right now, there are 15 kids – we’re a growing program that has been through a lot,” she spoke of the several teachers the students have had within the past three to four years. “Band and choir are a safe, inclusive place and we thank you for your generosity.”
Stan Modrell thanked GCF for its donation toward chairs for the senior center.
“At our age, we need a little extra comfort,” he smiled.
The entire Grangeville City Council and mayor were in attendance at the meeting. Food was catered by Superior Events and the celebration was underwritten by Avista Utilities. GFC is an affiliate of the Idaho Community Foundation. See www.idahocf.org/gcf.
