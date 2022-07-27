Jared Andrews at fire department photo

Jared Andrews, assistant Grangeville fire chief, with the hand tool kit and leaf blowers purchased with a 2021 grant award. The tools will assist in their firefighting effort.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Community Foundation recently announced the opening of its 10th grant cycle, set for Aug. 1. The Foundation has granted 126 grants to 31 different Grangeville organizations or school activities during its 10 years of existence. Nearly $100,000 has been put to work in the community since 2012.

Any nonprofit organization that serves Grangeville and the immediate area is welcome to apply for funds for projects consistent with GCF’s mission to enrich the quality of life in Grangeville. Past grants have gone to youth activities; providing for seniors; community enhancement such as the arts, the library, and farmers’ market; community support such as the food bank, animal welfare, and recycling; and emergency services, such as the fire department and search and rescue.

