GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Community Foundation recently announced the opening of its 10th grant cycle, set for Aug. 1. The Foundation has granted 126 grants to 31 different Grangeville organizations or school activities during its 10 years of existence. Nearly $100,000 has been put to work in the community since 2012.
Any nonprofit organization that serves Grangeville and the immediate area is welcome to apply for funds for projects consistent with GCF’s mission to enrich the quality of life in Grangeville. Past grants have gone to youth activities; providing for seniors; community enhancement such as the arts, the library, and farmers’ market; community support such as the food bank, animal welfare, and recycling; and emergency services, such as the fire department and search and rescue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.