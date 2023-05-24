New Grangeville patrol vehicle photo

Grangeville Police Officer Cody Vance shows off a storage option in the new 2022 Ford F150 Responder patrol vehicle to city attorney Matt Jessup prior to the May 15 city council meeting.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Direction on how the city would handle water and sewer services to the Idaho County Airport was further discussed last week, with plans to approve changes next month.

At the May 15 Grangeville City Council meeting, city administrator Tonya Kennedy summarized a first policy draft that lays out the process as regards hangars. This continues a May 1 discussion first raised by public works director Bob Mager on the need for policy to address both current hangars, as well as future facility expansion.

