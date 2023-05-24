GRANGEVILLE — Direction on how the city would handle water and sewer services to the Idaho County Airport was further discussed last week, with plans to approve changes next month.
At the May 15 Grangeville City Council meeting, city administrator Tonya Kennedy summarized a first policy draft that lays out the process as regards hangars. This continues a May 1 discussion first raised by public works director Bob Mager on the need for policy to address both current hangars, as well as future facility expansion.
Partly addressing this, the council — prior to this discussion — approved drafting an ordinance that would allow the airport to connect to water and sewer without annexation into city limits, which is currently required by code.
“I think it’s in the city’s and county’s best interest,” said councilor Beryl Grant. “We don’t want to own the property. We don’t want to annex it.”
This ordinance will be reviewed for possible adoption at a June meeting.
Addressing how hangars would be provided water and sewer service, Kennedy summarized policy that would set a single tap for each easement at the airport, and the county would be required to pay set fees (equity buy-in and connection) and comply with applicable requirements such as installation of backflow devices. The city would review the policy every other year, with an updated map provided by the county that includes changes at the property.
Grant noted the airport would at some point want utility service to the pilot’s lounge, which Mager clarified is separate from this policy.
“The whole point of this document is to protect us on those long taxiway areas,” he said.
Councilor Michael Peterson raised concern regarding the high maintenance schedule for aircraft and on the possibility used oil would be dumped into the city sewer system.
“If that’s the case,” Mager replied, “then I’d say before they hook in they have to put in an oil/water separator. Also, they’d have to have an annual inspection on whether they pass or fail.”
In discussion, the merit of separator installation was favored to prevent chemicals contaminating the sewer system, which relies on a sustained microbial process to help break down waste at the plant. Councilor Scott Winkler questioned whether it would be better for the county to install one separator for all hangars on an easement, rather than require individual ones. Mager said individual is the better option.
Regarding a group separator, “If it fails, it all fails,” Mager said. “If an individual one fails, the others are still working.”
Council will review the policy and suggest additions to be reviewed at a meeting in June.
In other council business:
• Council authorized city attorney Matt Jessup to file a lawsuit against Ken Lauer, owner of property at 709 North C Street, to abate a nuisance. The matter involves the accumulation of junk and debris on his rental property in violation of city ordinances. In council discussion, it was noted Lauer had been sent a letter April 14, which included a police report, regarding the situation, that he had then provided to the renters.
• Prior to the start of the meeting, the Grangeville Police Department presented its new patrol vehicle to the council. The 2022 Ford F150 Responder is designed for patrol work and so can be driven safely at higher speeds than the standard F150. It is equipped with standard police equipment, such as radios, radar and a single-prisoner partition.
Chief Joe Newman noted, “Due to the pandemic and supply line crisis it has taken approximately 18 months to receive the truck from the time it was ordered in October of 2021.”
