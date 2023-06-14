GHS: ‘Our world needs young leaders just like you’
GRANGEVILLE — Amid the fanfare of family, friends and teachers, 38 Grangeville High School students transitioned to graduates at last Friday’s June 9 commencement ceremony.
First of the speakers, ASB Class of 2023 President Tyler Zimmerman, led the gathering in a prayer of thanks to the Lord for those parents, teachers and others who were involved in the graduates’ lives, and thanks for the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
“We know you will provide a great opportunity for us to be successful with hard work and dedication,” he said.
Echoing this praise, valedictorian Carson Warren said, “We’d like to thank all of our families, teachers and coaches for putting up with us for all these years. None of us would be here today without your help.”
Salutatorian Tobias Stoner reflected on the past of the Class of 2023 and what lay in store.
“We’ve all gone through our own struggles to reach this point,” he said. “We should be proud of how far we’ve come and how much we’ve grown. Looking toward the future, I feel so much excitement about what is next, and I also can’t help feeling a little anxiety. Even now, I struggle to grasp how big of a change that is, not only for me, but for all of us.”
In a light moment, Stoner spoke toward small steps in reaching a goal, his in becoming a licensed driver: “Just a few hours ago I took the driver’s test, and now I stand here with my own driver’s license,” which received an enthusiastic response from the gathering.
Having watched these students since middle school, teacher Mike Johnson, featured speaker, provided light moments for several of the class and then focused on their achievements.
“It was through traits like respect, responsibility, gratitude, kindness, empathy and work ethic — all traits you had in middle school — that brought you to this moment,” Johnson said. “You worked very hard. It hasn’t been easy. I hope that it’s been fun.”
“You guys are going into a world right now that’s full of wild, wild changes,” he continued. I want you to use those traits that you brought with you clear from middle school up to this point, and go out into the real world. You need to learn to be good leaders, right now. Our world needs young leaders, just like you, who know what’s going on and what needs to be done, and who have the courage to act and not wait to react.”
CVHS: ‘It’s your life, no looking back'
KOOSKIA — Twenty students graduated from Clearwater Valley High School (CVHS) during a ceremony on Friday, June 9. After a processional by the CVHS band, class president Camille Stewart and master of ceremonies Cindy Dahler gave their welcomes.
“Thank you for the love, support, guidance, and patience,” Stewart thanked.
“You made it!” Dahler remarked.
An invocation was given by Arby Shown, and then salutatorian Rayne Martinez addressed the crowd and fellow classmates. She started her speech by thanking those who helped further her and her classmates’ education.
“And that goes for all the teachers. Right now we may be jerks to you and make you want to quit your jobs some days, but know that in the end you’re making a difference,” Martinez joked.
Martinez then focused on the class of 2023, and spoke about the time she had with the class.
“While I may not have started in this class, I’m glad that I finished in it. I’ve gotten to know each and every one of you, and I know that you all have the need to be good successful people, and I think that you all will be.” Martinez left the class with one piece of advice: “Don’t let this be the end of your learning journey, whether you decide to go to college, get a job, or live under a bridge with no money in a cardboard box, continue learning,”
A performance by the CVHS choir followed, with solos performed by Axl Fairbank, Anthony Skaggs, Ethan Brousseau, and Macy Morrow. Valedictorian Jerod Murray then spoke, thanking family and friends for everything they had done for him.
“I truly appreciate all of you, for the time we have spent together and the lessons we have learned together,” Murray said.
“Now I look to you, the class of 2023. We have our whole futures ahead of us, and as we learn to live and navigate out into out lives, let’s push forward in strides, but let’s not forget who we are and who we came from, the lessons we learned, and the people we met, because as one door closes, another one opens,” Murray finished.
After the Rose Ceremony, where each graduate recognizes a special person, Axl Fairbank introduced government and technology teacher Vincent Martinez as the guest speaker.
“There is so much to say that has not yet been said, similarly, there is so much to learn that has not yet been taught,” Mr. Martinez started. He spoke about the class, and gave the graduates advice for the future. “You have been one of the most kind and compassionate classes I have had the privilege of working with.”
“Never lose sight of your destination, but do remember to stop and smell the roses along the way,” Mr. Martinez added. “May your story become a legend, and may your legend become an inspiration for another’s dreams, another’s story.”
Mr. Martinez reminisced on the school year, and gave a quick comment and personal advice to every graduate. “I’m grateful for every minute that I have spent with you.” “You never know, tomorrow may never come. It is your life, you’re in control, no looking back,” Mr. Martinez finished.
