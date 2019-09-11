GRANGEVILLE -- On Saturday, Sept. 14, at Pioneer Park, Grangeville Farmers’ Market is sponsoring a special day, “Exploring Your Health and Home.”
In addition to the regular farmers’ market vendors, who offer produce and handmade items, there will be a booth from Partnership for Healthy Communities who will offer free health screenings (A1C - diabetes screening, blood pressure, mood score, body mass index and free FIT (colon cancer screening) tests. There will be a booth for Norwex with info and products on reducing chemicals in your home and living sustainably. Kathy Palmer, massage therapist, will have a booth to give mini massages. Opportunities Unlimited will have a booth with information about the services they provide for developmentally disabled adults and children.
Other vendors wishing to provide information or sell items (Scentsy, Pampered Chef, jewelry, face painting, etc.) are invited to have a booth as well on this special event day. No yard sale booths permitted. Bring your own table and chairs, canopy, etc. Setup is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., at Pioneer Park in Grangeville. Check in with the market manager upon arrival. The market asks for 10 percent of gross sales at the end of the day. If you are only giving out info or “freebies,” there is no charge. The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For information, contact Cindy Lane at 208-816-8489.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.