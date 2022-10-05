DRIGGS, Idaho — Jackson Hole, Wyo., artist Katy Fox is embarking upon a whole new adventure.
The 2005 graduate of Grangeville High School recently opened her own art studio, Foxtrot Fine Art Gallery, in Driggs, about 25 miles from Jackson Hole.
She represents 10 Teton Valley artists, and recently hung her own art show of 14 pieces. The show is named, “Since I Last Saw You,” referring to the pandemic years.
“I do feel like I have a stronger voice and that I’m more grounded,” Fox said in a recent Jack Hole News and Guide article.
“And I have these amazing walls to hang art on,” she said of her spacious studio.
One of her pieces is “I’ve Been Dreaming About This,” which includes a lawn mower on her family farm in Fenn.
“I drove that lawn mover around like it was a four-wheeler on the farm my whole childhood,” she said.
Fox is the daughter of Sue Crea, who still resides in Fenn.
“I’m very proud of her, and any chance I get, I brag a little,” Crea laughed when she dropped off a news article about her daughter at the Free Press office.
Fox attended the University of Idaho after high school, graduating in 2009. She then went on to graduate from the Academy and Art University in San Francisco, Calif., in 2012.
Fox, an award-winning artist, spent a month earlier this year as an artist in residence in the Central Nevada ghost town of Goldfield.
On her website, Fox relays the following story:
“In 2010, I was caught off guard by the sight of the Goldfield Hotel and have loved it ever since. My mother only asked me one time what my plans were after I graduated from the Academy of Art in San Francisco. I filled her in, I would be applying to compete in Survivor, win, and purchase the Goldfield Hotel to live out my dreams. That was 12 years ago, but my dreams of Goldfield have just been realized … a bit differently. I lived a month in the dusty, historic, haunted town. I witnessed life so different than my own, listened to perspectives, wandered up hills, shared encouragement to the wonderful dreamers I met in town, and I painted. I painted a lot, and I used all the thread I made for my sewing machine, and I made books.”
Fox’s work from Goldfield and her other pieces of art can be viewed at www.katyannfox.com.
