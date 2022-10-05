DRIGGS, Idaho — Jackson Hole, Wyo., artist Katy Fox is embarking upon a whole new adventure.

The 2005 graduate of Grangeville High School recently opened her own art studio, Foxtrot Fine Art Gallery, in Driggs, about 25 miles from Jackson Hole.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments