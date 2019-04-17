GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Centennial Library has a variety of upcoming activities set for the coming months. Included are the following:
*Earth Day Celebration for Kids, Monday, April 22 from 3:30-5 p.m. Smokey Bear will also be at the library at 3:30 p.m.
*Preschool story time is held on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
*A story event is set for Wednesday, May 1. Celebrate Children's Book Week with Vicki Lucas from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
*Summer Reading sign-ups start on May 1. Programs will take place at Pioneer Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (pick up event calendars in the library upon sign-up). The end-of-the-summer reading party will be held Monday, July 1, 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., and will include crafts, cake, prizes, a bouncy house and games.
