GRANGEVILLE -- Law enforcement officers investigating a domestic abuse incident last week arrested a Grangeville man for physically combatting a police officer.
David J. Anderson, 50, is charged with battery on a peace officer, a felony, and two misdemeanor charges: resisting and obstructing an officer, and battery. Anderson is out on $5,000 bail, awaiting an Aug. 29 preliminary hearing in magistrate court.
Charges resulted following a Aug. 18 domestic disturbance report at a North Myrtle Street residence involving Anderson and his sister, Tammie Kay. According to court documents, witnesses reported seeing Anderson allegedly holding Kay against the building and striking her. Kay later reported Anderson allegedly pushed her down, threw items at her, hit her with a chair and hurt her hand.
According to records, Anderson allegedly failed to comply with GPD Sgt. Mike Quintal’s order to step away from the house and discuss the incident, and in the subsequent attempt to handcuff him he allegedly fought against Quintal, attempting to push him over a porch railing and grab the officer’s taser. Quintal was assisted by Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Brewster in subduing Anderson, which included deployments of taser and OC spray.
