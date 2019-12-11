GRANGEVILLE – A Grangeville man faces felony charges for the alleged severe beating of a 15-month-old girl.
Forrest J. Pilant, 19, is out on $10,000 bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing this Friday, Dec. 13, in magistrate court.
Pilant is charged with injury to a child and aggravated battery, both felonies. According to court records, between Nov. 7-30, Pilant is alleged to have inflicted numerous severe bruises – including around the jawline, abdomen and other parts of the body – to a 15-month-old girl.
The charges state the injuries were severe enough for the girl to receive a subdural hematoma, which caused pressure around her brain and affected her consciousness, requiring her to be Life Flighted to Spokane where she underwent surgery to relieve the pressure.
Information is unavailable as to the status of the victim.
The case was investigated by Sgt. Mike Quintal, Grangeville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.