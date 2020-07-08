Cause is as yet undetermined for last week’s truck accident that resulted in the death of a Grangeville man.
Thomas “Mike” Wren, 75, died at the scene.
The incident was reported last Tuesday, June 30, approximately 9:45 a.m. at milepost 14 on Joseph Road, from the junction of Rice Creek Road, according to Captain Jim Gorges, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Wren was driving a 2010 Kenworth, registered to the Doumecq Highway District, hauling gravel northbound, when the truck went off the road 14 miles south of Rice Creek.
“It doesn’t appear the driver made any evasive maneuvers,” Gorges said.
The truck went into the drainage, rolling at least three times before coming to rest on its top. Wren remained in the vehicle.
ICSO was assisted on scene by the Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Department, St. Mary’s Ambulance, Frank’s Towing, and several local ranchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.