A lost dog initiated inquiries last week that led to the discovery of a deceased Grangeville man off State Highway 14.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased is Albert Nork, 75, who died as a result of an accident. At the request of his sister, if you were a close friend of Nork, you are asked to call ICSO, 208-983-1100, and leave your contact information.
Last Thursday, July 14, Idaho County Dispatch received a call requesting a welfare check on a Grangeville resident. The caller had been attempting to contact the man, as his dog had been found along the South Fork of the Clearwater River two days prior. The dog was taken in by in Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) volunteer. The dog’s tags were from Grangeville City and attempts had been made to contact the owner off the tags with no results and the person caring for the dog was becoming concerned.
The Grangeville Police Department checked the residence in Grangeville belonging to the owner and noticed the gate was open and one vehicle was missing. As an exact location was not known, Idaho County Posse members responded to the area of the South Fork to begin looking for the vehicle. About one-mile up Peasley Creek Road off Highway 14, posse members located a red Jeep Wrangler that was about 20-30 feet off the road down an embankment. Nork was located below the vehicle and had died.
The dog has since been taken in by good friends of Mr. Nork, who often dog-sat for him.
In an ICSO statement: “We wish to thank the Idaho County Posse and the Grangeville City Police for their assistance and send our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Nork’s family.”
