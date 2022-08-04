GRANGEVILLE — A five-to-10-year prison sentence is pending for a Grangeville man, sentenced last month on felony sex charges.

At a July 12 hearing in District Court, Gerald V, Calhoun, 31, was sentenced on two counts of felony lewd conduct with a minor child under 16. As part of a plea agreement, Calhoun was ordered to serve a minimum five years and a maximum of 10 on both counts, with sentences to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $425.50 in court costs and a $4,000 fine.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments