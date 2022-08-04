GRANGEVILLE — A five-to-10-year prison sentence is pending for a Grangeville man, sentenced last month on felony sex charges.
At a July 12 hearing in District Court, Gerald V, Calhoun, 31, was sentenced on two counts of felony lewd conduct with a minor child under 16. As part of a plea agreement, Calhoun was ordered to serve a minimum five years and a maximum of 10 on both counts, with sentences to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $425.50 in court costs and a $4,000 fine.
However, the court placed Calhoun on retained jurisdiction with the Idaho Department of Correction for 365 days, after which time he will be recommended to be either placed on probation or to serve his underlying prison sentence.
Charges resulted from incidents that occurred 13 years ago and were reported on and investigated earlier this year. According to court documents, Calhoun engaged in sexual conduct with two victims, then ages 12 and 11, from July 1 to July 31, 2009, at a Grangeville-area residence.
According to Idaho code, cases for sexual abuse of a child or lewd conduct with a child have no statute of limitations; they can be tried at any time (sections 18-1506 and 18-1508).
