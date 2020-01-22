GRANGEVILLE – The City of Grangeville has authorized $31,000 to purchase the site of its former municipal solid waste facility.
“In order to protect future citizens and limit liability for the city,” said Mayor Wes Lester, in a prepared statement during the Jan. 6 council meeting, “the council felt the property needed to be repurchased.”
The approximate six-acre property is being purchased from Rajan Chahal with money from the city’s water timber fund. Pending review by city attorney Adam Green for title issues to and determine property access, the closing date is March 1. Lester said this is approximately $5,200 per acre, and “this is considerably less than the neighboring property, which sold for $10,000 an acre.”
“This is the cheapest insurance you’re ever going to buy for anything. You couldn’t get insurance to cover this scenario for cheaper than for what you’re going to buy the property,” Green said, adding the deal makes sense and is a good deal. “And once you determine the property is safe, and I think that’s very likely that there isn’t a problem there, you have a nice piece of property you can use for a future well site or park head. A whole bunch of different uses for the property.”
According to Lester, the city originally owned two parcels west of Grangeville High School where it operated a municipal solid waste facility from the late 1950s until 1980. At that time, the North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) determined water and/or ground pollution could result from the site, and mandated the city conduct property maintenance and rehabilitation. Actions in this included maintaining a screen on the culvert entrance, and maintaining a slope of field on the surface to ensure no infiltration into the nearby creek. In 1985, the city sold the approximate six-acre site to private owners.
Lester noted the city was unable to find records that any maintenance and rehabilitation occurred, nor that the city – as per state statute – monitored the site for 10 years at time of sale to ensure there was no environmental contamination.
“The purchase allows the city to limit and control any development on the property until it’s definitely established the old dump site does not constitute an environmental hazard,” Lester said, which this, along with testing, the municipality was unable to do when the site was privately owned. Under city ownership, the city can conduct testing, in cooperation with NCDHD and state and federal regulations, and can monitor and rehab the site as necessary.
The city is liable for any possible contamination and cleanup, and rehab expenses for the indeterminate future, he said.
“If something did happen up there currently, we’re not covered because it’s a land use issue,” Lester said. “Honestly, I don’t think any one of us on the council feel there’s a problem up there, but since the closing wasn’t done correctly, I think it’s prudent the city purchase it back and try to work with the health department, and do what needs to be done.”
“And we need to show good faith,” added councilor Beryl Grant, “that we care about the environment and for what is around this in the county.”
According to city administrator Tonya Kennedy, this issue came about as the property recently came up for sale, and the city started receiving citizen inquiries about the dump and what may be buried there. With that information an unknown, possibly due to old records being purged, the city opted to take control of the property and conduct remediation.
