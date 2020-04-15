GRANGEVILLE -- A long-standing holiday tradition, Grangeville’s lighted cross on the hill will be a literal beacon of hope, going well past the Easter celebration.
In response to community requests, the Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club, which oversees and maintains the cross on the mountain south of town, will be keeping it illuminated beyond the Easter weekend for an as-yet undetermined end date.
“We’re going to play it by ear,” said club treasurer Phyliss Pottala, possibly turning off the cross when snow melts in proximity and starts allowing for public access to the area. The club is prompt on removing the lights at the close of each lighting cycle, as they have been tempting targets for shooting practice.
For decades, the cross has been a community tradition, being lighted before Thanksgiving and continuing through the Christmas season, and then again starting the week before Easter and powered down following.
The cross was first lit in 1962, under the care and sponsorship of the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce, until the Sno-Drifters took over maintenance in 1970. The cross measures 100 feet by 125 feet, and it has a total 105 bulbs.
“We received a lot of comments if we could leave it on longer this year,” Pottala said. The matter was discussed and received favorably by the club directors, and as Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative provides the power for cross illumination, she said the co-op was contacted and was happy to extend the lighting duration.
The club maintains and repairs the cross, assisted with public donations that help pay for materials. That last can be an issue, such as when lights are shot out or outright stolen -- the club’s facility on Grangeville-Salmon Road was burglarized last year and all the cross lights were stolen.
“So, we had to start all over,” Pottala said, since replacing them with new LED lighting.
The reactions to the cross have been inspiring.
“We’ve had a lot of people say how nice it was to look up on the hill and see a ray of hope in these tough times of the coronavirus,” she said, “and just how nice it is to look up there and see something bright in our lives. I didn’t realize what that cross has meant to so many people.”
To help support maintenance and power costs, donations may be made to the Sno-Drifters Snowmobile club, in care of the cross donation fund, PO Box 572, Grangeville, ID 83530.
