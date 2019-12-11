GRANGEVILLE – It was a smooth transition last month as the city’s second largest well came back online after being out of service for four months due to a mechanical problem.
Park Well resumed Grangeville water service in mid-November, according to public works director Bob Mager, following pump repair the month prior that required test operations and subsequent water sampling.
“Everything ran smoothly, and all the water samples passed,” he said, with Park Well currently producing about 850 gallons per minute (gpm), back up to the level Mager saw when first starting with the city in the early 1990s.
“And actually, that’s due to the new pump,” he continued.
Park Well went down July 21. Prior to this, the cracked housing was not allowing the system to pump to its capability, finally getting to the point where it was pumping water back into itself and not raising the water column, he said.
With Park back into production, the city is now off water restrictions for lawn irrigation – which Mager noted was largely moot when well service resumed last month. Grangeville had a one-two punch to its water system this summer, with not only the Park issue but followed about a month later when the city’s top producing well at 1,100 gpm, Myrtle, failed and mandatory water restrictions were put in place for three days until temporary repairs could be made for it to resume service.
Mager said this coming spring, Myrtle will be taken offline and the pump pulled for inspection. At that time, the system will be reviewed for necessary replacements or upgrades.
“And hopefully we’ll get 25 years out of it when it goes back in,” he said.
Meanwhile, the city is planning to install a generator at Park Well to provide backup power in the event of an outage. Currently, two city wells and a pumping station have backup generators.
Referring back to the water rationing, Mager reiterated his thanks to the public for their patience and overall cooperation during the situation.
“Everyone understood what we were dealing with,” he said, that water was needed for priority areas of residential use – homes and families – and fire protection.
