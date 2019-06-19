Syringa Serves At Senior Center Luncheon
GRANGEVILLE – “We have a beautiful, spacious area for rent, and I want people to know about it,” said Barbara Henderson of Grangeville.

Henderson is speaking about the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center on the truck route. She attends the meal site there on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The large building, complete with new leather chairs, tables and capacity for about 250, is available for rent for $20 an hour for weddings, parties, concerts, dinners, reunions, meetings and other events.

“It’s a bright, welcoming building,” Henderson stressed, adding that it also has bathrooms that are accessible for those with disabilities.

The building is available seven days a week, approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (later hours could be arranged, if necessary) other than the lunch meal site days mentioned above. There is ample parking on site. Kitchen facilities are on-site, as well, and prices on using this can be negotiated. The building has heat and air conditioning.

Those who are interested can call the center at 208-983-2033.

