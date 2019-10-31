GRANGEVILLE -- This year is the 12th annual Winter Magic tree lighting at Pioneer Park in Grangeville and is set for Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m. Those interested in sponsoring trees can do so for $500 a full tree, $250 for a half tree, $@50 for a memory tree and $100 for a name on a community tree. Any donations are glady accepted. Mail donations to Grangeville Horizons Recreation, P.O. Box 602, Grangeville, ID 83530. For details call Terra Hill at 208-507-1701 or Cathy Wassmuth at 208-507-0347. Donation deadline to have a tree this year is Nov. 11. Additional donations accepted all year long.
Preceding the tree lighting, the Grangeville Border Days Royalty will be host to the Lighted Christmas Parade. Lineup is at 4 p.m. with the parade at 5 p.m. All entries must be decorated with lights. $10 donation for entries requested to offset permit costs. Contact Phyllis Page at walcrpages@yahoo.com or 208-553-6757.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.