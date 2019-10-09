GRANGEVILLE – A court date is pending for a Grangeville woman, alleged to have forged a $1,722 check.
Ahteila Shaquera Loewen-Ridley, 19, is charged with felony forgery. She is currently out on $5,000 bail, awaiting her next hearing.
According to court records, a fraudulent check was reported cashed on Sept. 24 at Freedom Northwest Credit Union (FNCU) in the name of Super 8 of Grangeville, deposited in Loewen-Ridley’s account through an online deposit program. FNCU flagged the check due to discrepancies including in the check number, and incorrect or different information regarding Super 8. The check, with a signature mimicking that of motel owner, Ted Lindsley, was written to Loewen-Ridley.
Lindsley said Loewen-Ridley was an employee who had quit Super 8 two days prior to the check being cashed.
According to the report, Loewen-Ridley stated she found out about the check after the bank notified her. She stated she had given her banking information to someone she did not know and this person was who forged the check and deposited it into her account.
Grangeville Police Officer Phillip Graham stated in the report, while arresting Loewen-Ridley, she suffered a panic attack, and EMS responded to evaluate her; subsequently, she was transported to the Idaho County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.