CRAIGMONT — A Grangeville woman died early Sunday morning, May 2, in a two-vehicle collision three miles south of Craigmont. Lydia Chanler, 57, died at the scene, according to Idaho State Police. The other driver, Taylor Bransford, 18, of Grangeville, was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by air ambulance.
The crash was reported at 2:19 a.m. at milepost 269.9 on U.S. Highway 95, according to ISP. Chanler was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Trax southbound and went left of center. Head-on impact was made with a 2011 Subaru Forester driven by Bransford. Of the two, only Bransford was wearing a seat belt. The highway was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.
