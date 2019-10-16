GRANGEVILLE – A Grangeville woman on probation for a 2018 forgery and grand theft conviction has incurred the same charges from a new incident from earlier this summer.
Jeri Dannielle Hanger, 52, is out on $10,000 bail, awaiting an Oct. 18 preliminary hearing.
Hanger is charged with three felony counts each of grand theft and forgery. According to court records, Hanger is alleged to have taken three checks from the victim, Betty Diggins, in July, and forged the owner’s signature on each for a total of $550.
Hanger was currently on a three-year probation, set to end in June 2021, on a 2018 conviction for felony forgery and grand theft. In that case, as reported in the Idaho County Free Press on March 18, 2018, Hanger was arrested for having taken and forged checks of three victims for a total $850.
In the 2018 case, investigators stated Hanger befriended the victims and/or friends of the victims to gain access to their residences in order to steal the checks.
Sgt. Mike Quintal, Grangeville Police Department, is the investigator in this latest case. According to Quintal, Hanger became familiar with Diggins in this case through an acquaintance.
