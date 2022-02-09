KUNA — Law enforcement remains on the lookout for a Grangeville woman who last week walked away from a southern Idaho correctional facility

Last Tuesday evening, Feb. 1, according to the Idaho Department of Correction, an IDOC staff member spotted Crystal R. Morford, 23, get into a white vehicle on Pleasant Valley Road at Ten Mile Creek Road at Kuna at 5:35 p.m. that day. At the time, Morford was a resident at the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center.

Morford, is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 123 pounds with green eyes and red hair. At the time, she was serving an 18-to-36-month prison sentence. Her criminal record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Idaho County (in 2021) and Nez Perce County. She was eligible to be considered for parole on April 24, 2023. Her sentence was to be discharged on Oct. 23, 2024.

People with information about Morford’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

