The City of Grangeville was awarded a $500,000 Idaho Community Development Block Grant on May 13 to provide for a new municipal water tank and well. This was one of 18 grants awarded to communities this month to benefit improvement of public infrastructure.

The award goes toward a total $5.4 million in planned water system improvements by the city, in conjunction with $3.4 million in wastewater upgrades. Last November, voters approved two revenue bonds to fund system improvements to be conducted during the next several years.

