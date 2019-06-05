GRANGEVILLE -- American Legion Post 37 is hosting a dinner for members and guests tonight, Wednesday June 5, at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center starting at 6 p.m. On the menu are grilled hamburgers with baked beans and chips. Members are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert.
A business meeting will follow the meal with swearing in of officers for the upcoming year. If you are a veteran who would like to serve our community through membership in the Legion, you are encouraged to attend. Families are also welcome.
Call Post Adjutant Jinny Cash at 208-983-1033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.