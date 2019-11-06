GRANGEVILLE -- American Legion Grangeville Post 37 will meet tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Idaho County Veterans Center at 7 p.m. All post members and veterans interested in giving back to the community are invited to join in at 318 East Main Street in Grangeville. Post 37 meets the first Wednesday every month at the Veterans Center.
