GRANGEVILLE – Tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 4, kicks off a new year of meetings and programs for American Legion Grangeville Post 37. All post members and veterans interested in giving back to the community are invited to join in the meeting at 7 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center at 318 East Main in Grangeville.
The American Legion supports not only veterans and their families, but also provides patriotic programs for young people and services to the community. Post 37 meets the first Wednesday every month at the Veterans Center at 7 p.m.
