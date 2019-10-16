GRANGEVILLE – The ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) and Elks Halloween costume ball fund-raiser is set for this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Live music will be provided by Vintage Youth. This is a 21-and-older event, with costumes option but encouraged. Tickets are $25 per person now or $30 per person at the door. Purchase them at ACE Home Center or call Nancy Asker at 208-507-0100.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.