GRANGEVILLE — The second annual ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) fund-raiser is set for Friday, May 10.
This year’s event will be held at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville with “Yappy Hour” and a silent auction starting at 4:30 p.m. This will be followed by a taco bar catered by The Gallery featuring shredded beef and chicken and all the regular taco toppings.
Five Grangeville High School juniors – dubbed the “ARFettes,” have chosen ARF work for their senior projects.
Abigail Pullen, Anna Wolfrum, Hayden Hill, Katrina Wolfrum and Krista Cerecero have been helping market the upcoming fund-raiser by hanging posters and requesting donations.
“They will be helping the night of the event, as well, and a few are creating their own work to donate for the auction,” said Sara Espeland, ARF president.
Tickets are available at Ace Home Center and The Gallery for $20 for adults and $15 for those age 12 and younger.
All proceeds go toward the development of a local animal shelter. ARF is a 501(c)3 organization. ARF’s proposed building site is located near the Idaho County Airport in Grangeville.
For details, visit www.arfshelter.org.
