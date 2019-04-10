GRANGEVILLE — The second annual ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) fund-raiser is set for Friday, May 10.
This year’s event will be held at the Eks Lodge in Grangeville with “Yappy Hour” and a silent auction starting at 4:30 p.m. This will be followed by a taco bar catered by The Gallery featuring shredded beef and chicken and all the regular taco toppings.
Tickets are available at Ace Home Center and The Gallery for $20 for adults and $15 for those age 12 and younger.
