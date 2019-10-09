Former Grangeville resident, David Hayes, is currently exhibiting his artwork in the Student Union Trueblood Gallery at Boise State University. The exhibit of natural and wilderness-themed art, Trueblood Memories, is Hayes’ homage to the inspiration of Ted Trueblood, award-winning author, conservationist and called the “Dean of outdoor writers.”
The exhibit runs through Dec. 15 at the gallery in Boise, 1700 University Drive.
Hayes formerly worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Grangeville, and he is married to Julie Solberg.
