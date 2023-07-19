GRANGEVILLE — Following a crowded park last week with Vintage Youth for the first Free Summer Concert Series, this week will feature the band B-Sides.
Get ready to rock, roll, sing and dance! The B-Sides will offer a wide variety of hits from across the decades and across genres. They specialize in classic Rock ‘n Roll, soul, Motown, blues, and even a touch of country.
The B-Sides cover artists ranging all the way from Marty Robbins to Gnarls Barkley, including The Beatles, Everly Brothers, CCR, Roy Orbison, Ray Charles, BB King, Johnny Cash, The Who, Sam Smith, Brooks and Dunn and more.
Concerts are slated for each Thursday at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Park. Bring chairs, a picnic, beverages, blankets, etc. The Grangeville swimming pool is also open during this time. A reminder that dogs are not allowed in Pioneer Park.
The series is sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free; donations will be accepted during the evening, specifically at intermission.
Additional concerts are as follows:
∙July 27: Heartbreak Pass
∙Aug 10: We’re Missing Parts
