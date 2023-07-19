B-Sides photo

The B-Sides play at the Idaho County Fair.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Following a crowded park last week with Vintage Youth for the first Free Summer Concert Series, this week will feature the band B-Sides.

Get ready to rock, roll, sing and dance! The B-Sides will offer a wide variety of hits from across the decades and across genres. They specialize in classic Rock ‘n Roll, soul, Motown, blues, and even a touch of country.

