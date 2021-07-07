GRANGEVILLE — With 59 runners out for the 2021 reignition of the annual Firecracker Fun Run on Sunday morning, July 4, Caleb Barger placed first overall with a time of 25 minutes, 28 seconds. A few minutes later, Tina Greenlee crossed with the top women’s time of 30:58. Joe McGuigan, who placed second overall with a time of 27:51, told the Free Press the course ran about a mile longer than typical this year, as the turnaround at the far end of the loop was located about a half-mile farther than it was in 2019, making for times that don’t compare apples-to-apples with those of years past.

