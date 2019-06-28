The Fabulous Kingpins

BLUE JEAN BALL: The Syringa Hospital Foundation invites you to the “Blue Jean Ball”. The event is Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. The evening features buffet style heavy hors d’oeuvres, catered by Superior Events, live and silent auction items and music by the Fabulous Kingpins. All proceeds go to help fund a new ambulance.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.