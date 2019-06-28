BLUE JEAN BALL: The Syringa Hospital Foundation invites you to the “Blue Jean Ball”. The event is Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. The evening features buffet style heavy hors d’oeuvres, catered by Superior Events, live and silent auction items and music by the Fabulous Kingpins. All proceeds go to help fund a new ambulance.
