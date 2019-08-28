A Boise man was transported home for medical treatment following a two-vehicle sideswipe accident that occurred three miles south of White Bird on U.S. Highway 95.
Daniel J. Schillo, 33, was taken to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville in stable condition, having suffered multiple fractures on his left foot, according to Alexander Frei, chief nursing officer. He was subsequently transported to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical center for orthopedic trauma services.
The crash was reported last Tuesday, Aug. 20, at milepost 220, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office report. Schillo was northbound, driving a 2019 Ford pickup, and Melvin E. Bonham, 49, of Ione, Calif., was driving a 2014 GMC pickup hauling a horse trailer southbound. According to the report, Schillo crossed the Ford over to the southbound lane side where he sideswiped the GMC and struck the trailer, causing severe damage to both Bonham’s pickup and trailer.
“Daniel said he doesn’t remember anything about the crash,” said undersheriff Jim Gorges, ICSO. “He said he wasn’t texting at the time, or that he had a medical issue,” so the cause for Schillo’s driving into the southbound lane is undetermined.
Schillo was trapped in the pickup and was extricated by personnel with the Grangeville Rural Fire Department. Both he and Bonham were wearing seat belts, and air bags deployed in both vehicles. The highway was partially blocked for 90 minutes during emergency response and investigation.
No livestock were in the horse trailer, which instead was filled with a few household items, according to Gorges.
A citation is pending against Schillo for driving on the wrong side of the road.
Scene assistance was also provided by Syringa Ambulance and White Bird QRU. Wrecker services were provided by Dale’s Rescue Towing and Frank’s Towing and Recovery.
